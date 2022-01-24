ECC Approves Minimum Indicative Price For Tobacco Crop During 2022

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the Minimum Indicative Prices (MIPs) of various types of tobacco crop for the year 2022 for further submission to the Cabinet for its ratification.

A special meeting of the ECC, virtually presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, discussed the Minimum Indicative Prices of Tobacco on Monday. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, federal secretaries, and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research submitted proposals for Minimum Indicative Prices of Tobacco. The ECC after detailed deliberation considered and approved the following Minimum Indicative Prices (MIPs) of various types of tobacco crop for the year 2022 for further submission to the Cabinet for its approval/ratification: