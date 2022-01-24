Advertisement

ECC Approves Minimum Indicative Price For Tobacco Crop During 2022

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 24, 2022 | 5:01 pm
Tobacco | ECC | ProPakistani

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the Minimum Indicative Prices (MIPs) of various types of tobacco crop for the year 2022 for further submission to the Cabinet for its ratification.

A special meeting of the ECC, virtually presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, discussed the Minimum Indicative Prices of Tobacco on Monday. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, federal secretaries, and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research submitted proposals for Minimum Indicative Prices of Tobacco. The ECC after detailed deliberation considered and approved the following Minimum Indicative Prices (MIPs) of various types of tobacco crop for the year 2022 for further submission to the Cabinet for its approval/ratification:

S. No Type of Tobacco MIP for 2022 Crop

(Rs. Per Kg)
1. Flue Cured Virginia (FCV)

i.                    Plain Area

ii.                 Sub-Mountainous Area

  

240

281.13
2. Dark Air-Cured Tobacco (DAC) 149.09
3. White Patta (WP) 123
4. Burley 187.50
5. Naswar/Snuff/Hookah and other Rustica tobacco and its products 123

ProPK Staff
