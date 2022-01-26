Here are The Specs and Variants of Kia Niro 2023

Kia has just released additional details about the second-generation Niro that was unveiled late last year. The Kia Niro 2023 will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric versions, with the conventional hybrid variant being the first to be presented.

Advertisement

The Niro Hybrid will be powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four gasoline engine, an electric motor, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission once again. Kia claims that the overall output will be 139 hp, and it will only be available in front-wheel-drive like before.

ALSO READ Hyundai Nishat Announces a Huge Price Increase for All Cars

It has not revealed details of the plug-in hybrid and electric variants but they will certainly have more powerful electric motors and bigger battery packs.

Kia has, however, unveiled images of the Niro EV which has a moderately altered front-end. The 2023 Niro is bigger than the previous model, with a wider frame, a bit longer wheelbase, and a 2.5-inch longer body for passenger space and luggage room.

Its design is predominantly inspired by the HabaNiro concept car, and it will have a variety of exciting trim choices, including eight exterior colors, six color options for the contrasting C-pillar trim, and three options for the body cladding.

ALSO READ Kia Lucky Motors Also Announces Hefty Price Hikes

Like many other new Kia vehicles, Niro has a 10.3-inch touchscreen display and a digital gauge cluster on the inside. The Niro hybrid variants now come standard with a rotary shift knob which was previously only available in the Niro EV.

Advertisement

The next few months will bring more details about the Kia Niro as it will be sold in the Korean market first, followed by other countries later this year.