Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is Coming to Pakistan for Rs. 53,000

The Redmi Note 11 series has finally arrived at the global market. The series includes the Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, and Note 11 Pro with separate 5G models.

Advertisement

As expected, the only differences between the global model and the Chinese variants are the colors and the chipset. The Pakistani Redmi Note 11 will get the usual black and white colors options as well as a unique Aquatic Blue that resembles waves on the sea.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G swaps out the Dimensity 920 with the Helio G96 SoC while the 5G version gets the Snapdragon 695. Both of these chips are equal to the Snapdragon 750G in terms of performance. The memory configurations will be 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

Other than that, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is the same as its Chinese variant. This includes a 6.67″ 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 and 1200 nits peak brightness. The 108MP main camera will come alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. All Note 11 phones will boot Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top, which is Xiaomi’s latest major update to its custom Android skin.

The 5,000 mAh battery remains unchanged as well and it will ship with a 67W fast charging brick in the box.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will start at $300, which roughly translates to Rs. 53,000. The 5G model will start at $329, which is Rs. 58,000.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications (Global)