WhatsApp is Bringing Back a Very Important Feature

Popular social messaging application, WhatsApp, constantly tries to upgrade features to provide a better experience for its users. The app is now trying to bring back an old feature.

WhatsApp plans on bringing back technical support and assistance that enabled users to communicate with a WhatsApp representative and ask them their queries.

The feature for now will only be available to a select few users. The WhatsApp update 2.22.3.5 and iOS version 22.2.72 with this feature have already started rolling out for beta users.

How to Use it

Users can simply open ‘Settings’, then ‘Help.’ Once the Help Centre and Contact Us options appear, users can select ‘Contact Us,’ and drop a message to get in touch with an assistant who will help solve a problem.

Conversations with WhatsApp assistants are highlighted via a green sign indicating it as an official WhatsApp service. Issues such as malfunctions, scams, etc. can all be reported via this feature.