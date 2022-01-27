Macro-Economic Advisory Group Commends Govt’s Efforts to Stabilize Economy

The Macro-Economic Advisory Group has expressed satisfaction that the country’s economy is heading in the right direction and commended the efforts undertaken by the government for economic stability.

The group held its meeting on Thursday at the Finance Division with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, in the chair.

Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Salman Shah, Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir, Dean Nationa University of Sciences and Technology, Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Professor of Economics, Dr. Rashid Amjad, Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, and Country Director IGC, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, virtually attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the core macro-economic indicators of Pakistan’s economy. The members also brought under consideration the challenges and the measures required in view of the rising global prices.

The members analyzed solutions to the prevailing economic issues while maintaining the growth momentum in the economy.