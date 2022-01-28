Senate Finally Passes Controversial SBP Amendment Bill

The Senate has officially passed the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill during a session held in Islamabad today.

The session was presided over by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The opposition benches cast 43 votes during the session, while the government members cast 44 votes. The bill was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid ruckus in the house by the opposition members.

Prior to the passage of the SBP bill, the vote count was tied at 43-43. The Senate Chairman cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the amendment, bringing the total number of votes in favor of the bill’s approval to 44.

Economic analyst A. A. H. Soomro lauded the development on Twitter. He predicted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to clear its Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan on February 2nd, as well as an influx of foreign currency from multilateral lenders. He also remarked credit spreads to narrow down to comfortable levels.

Good News: SBP Autonomy Bill approved by the Senate. Last condition of the IMF program resumption. Expect IMF's approval on 2nd Feb along with flow of $ from multilateral lenders. Credit spreads should improve. Forceful Fiscal Discipline is back. PSX to rejoice. PkR might too. pic.twitter.com/TJtzCazq64 — A A H Soomro (@AAHSoomro) January 28, 2022

It is noteworthy that the passage of the SBP Amendment Bill from the Upper House of the Parliament was necessary for the IMF to consider Pakistan’s Sixth Review and the delivery of a $1 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility.