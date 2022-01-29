PIA to Start Direct Flights to Australia, Maldives and Hong Kong

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to expand the scope of its international operations by starting direct flights to three more countries.

Advertisement

Speaking in this regard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik said that the national flag carrier has received regulatory approval to operate direct flights to Australia, Maldives, and Hong Kong.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Reveals His Future Plans With Quetta Gladiators

PIA is also in talks with the civil aviation authorities of both Turkey and Thailand to seek permission for the resumption of direct flights to Istanbul and Bangkok.

Besides, the national flag carrier is also making concerted efforts to resume direct flights to European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).

Malik added that European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has decided against immediately lifting the ban on PIA despite receiving clearance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) after addressing all of its safety concerns.

The EASA has now linked the reversal of the ban with an audit of the national flag carrier. The EASA will start the audit next month and its clearance will pave the way for PIA to restart flights to Europe.