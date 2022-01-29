Shahid Afridi Reveals His Future Plans With Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi has disclosed his plans to collaborate with Quetta Gladiators for the development and progress of cricket in Pakistan. Star all-rounder wants to continue his work with the franchise even after his retirement, facilitating the path for new talent to make their way up the ranks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Names Indian Batsmen He Wants to Dismiss for a Dream Hat-trick

Talking about his new franchise, Shahid Afridi termed his presence in Quetta Gladiators ‘special’. Shahid Afridi declared that he has played for almost every team of the Pakistan Super League, but Quetta Gladiators holds a primary place in his heart due to his strong bond with owner Nadeem Omer.

Veteran leg-spinner further revealed that he had promised Nadeem Omer to join Quetta Gladiators and he would continue to serve cricket along with the Quetta Gladiators’ owner. Shahid Afridi expressed his aspiration to pave the path for young players, providing them the opportunity to showcase their abilities. Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omer was all praise for star cricketer, calling him a ‘born Gladiator’.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/NAKNcsw13-Y

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NAKNcsw13-Y?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NAKNcsw13-YActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/NAKNcsw13-Y

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NAKNcsw13-Y?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NAKNcsw13-Y



Shahid Afridi will make his PSL debut for Quetta Gladiators in the seventh season. However, he is not currently available to the team after testing positive for COVID-19.