BOE Reveals the World’s Smoothest Display Yet

BOE is one of the leading display manufacturers in the tech industry and it aims to keep its title with next-generation monitors. The Chinese company has now unveiled the world’s first 500Hz display, making it the smoothest one yet.

The next-generation display was announced on BOE’s website. It is a 27-inch monitor with 1080p resolution and an extremely smooth 500Hz refresh rate, which should show fluid frame rates like never before. BOE is the first company to announce this technology for monitors at home or industrial use.

This was made possible thanks to new advancements in the oxide semiconductor display technology which boosts refresh rates, maintains a reliable resolution, and keeps power consumption at a minimum.

BOE has even showcased its first 500Hz monitor in a short video. You will not be able to see the monitor’s smoothness over a recorded video, but the clip also talks about other specifications. The input delay is as low as 1 ms and the screen has support for 8-bit colors, meaning it is color accurate for up to 1 billion different shades of colors.

Consumers often complain that they can barely see the difference between 4K and 8K resolution. This is usually the case in higher refresh rate settings as well when you compare 240Hz and 360Hz monitors.

Will it be the same with 500Hz screens as well? Only time will tell.