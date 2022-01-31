Huawei Nova Y9a Launched With Pop-up Selfie Camera And Full-Screen Display

Looks like the US ban hasn’t stopped Huawei from launching one impressive smartphone after another. Last year brought with it the release of several impressive Nova smartphones, including the Nova Y60, Nova 8, Nova 8i, and Nova 9.

Now, Nova Y9a comes with a modern design that brings back pop-up selfie cameras. This allows the user to enjoy a full-screen display devoid of any notch or cut-out.

We’ll be discussing this recently launched smartphone down below.

Design & Display

The Nova Y9a features a modern design with a reflective rear panel that has a glossy glass-like sheen. The panel features a circular camera island that houses a quad-camera setup.

The smartphone features a 6.63″ notch-less IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080p. Due to the display being notch-less it offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, a contrast ratio of up to 1500:1, and 85% of the RBG color gamut.

The main selling point of this smartphone is the pop-up selfie camera module housing a 16MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The device also makes use of a side-facing fingerprint scanner and it measures 8.95mm in thickness and weighs 197 grams.

It comes in three colors: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.

Hardware & Storage

Under the hood, Nova Y9a is powered by the Helio G80 chipset. The device ships with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in UFS 2.1 storage, which is expandable using an onboard Nano Memory (NM) card slot.

On the software end, this smartphone runs the dated Android 10 on top of EMUI 10.1, which gives you instant access to Huawei’s video calling app, HUAWEI MeeTime. However, Nova Y9a lacks Google apps and services, which has now become a constant problem for Huawei smartphones.

Additional connectivity includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with an elaborate quad-camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary lens coupled with an 8MP ultrawide snapper with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For photography, the camera setup also includes features like Super night mode, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and 1080p video recording.

Battery

The Nova Y9a has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge technology which charges your device to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Nova Y9a was recently launched in South Africa starting at ZAR 6,499 (~$417). As per the reports, the handset will soon be heading to markets in the Middle East and Middle Asia.

Specification of Huawei Nova Y9a