OICCI Elects Ghias Khan as President for the 2022 Term

President & Chief Executive Officer Engro Corporation Limited, Mr. Ghias Khan, has taken over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2022 term.

This was announced at the 162nd Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber on Monday, January 31, 2022. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Unilever Pakistan Limited, Mr. Amir Rasool Paracha, was elected as the Vice President.

The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2022 are Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (PVT) Limited, Ali Ahmed Khan, Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited, Erum Shakir Rahim, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited, Ali Asghar Jamali, Indus Motor Company Limited, Samer Chedid, Nestle Pakistan Limited, Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Shell Pakistan Limited, Markus Strohmeier, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited, and Rehan Muhammad Shaikh, Standard Chartered Banks (Pakistan) Limited.

In his message to the members, the Incoming President, Ghias Khan, said he strongly believes that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing and new foreign investors. He lauded OICCI’s role in promoting Pakistan to potential foreign investors.

He further appreciated the quality of OICCI Business surveys and the chamber’s focused and continuing advocacy efforts for streamlining the taxation system, pragmatic policy input for increasing the efficiency of the energy sector, initiatives on women empowerment, gender equality, climate and sustainability, and the chamber’s role in pursuing an effective Intellectual Property Rights regime in Pakistan.

Ghias Khan holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, and also serves as Chairman on the boards of Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited, Engro Enfrashare (Pvt) Limited, and Engro Energy Limited.