PCB Faces the Heat for Allowing Indian Platform to Organize Betting on PSL 2022

Soon after the beginning of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, an Indian company has been caught allowing its visitors to gamble on PSL matches. The company is involved in Pakistan Super League as a sponsor named Dafa News, and it is organizing online betting for the matches of PSL 7.

During the fifth match of PSL 7, between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, the advertisement of Dafa News was on display in the National Stadium, Karachi since the company had signed up as a sponsor of PSL 7.

At the same time, the company was also carrying out ball-to-ball betting for the live matches of PSL 7, on a website named Dafa Bet.

As the issue regarding the betting surfaced, Dafa News removed the link to the betting platform from its official website. However, the betting company, Dafa Bet is still holding online betting.

Taking notice of the issue, Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to investigate the matter and act in accordance with the law of Pakistan regarding betting.