This Japanese Traveler Toured 104 Countries But Still Got Lost in Karachi

After having traveled 104 countries, a Japanese tourist named Tamazaki Takuya set off for Pakistan and, in Sindh while exploring various of its parts, lost his way by mistaking Karachi’s Orangi Town for a tourist spot. Found, however, by police, he was handed over to the Foreigner Security Cell.

Advertisement

According to details, Tamazaki visited parts of Sindh over the last two days, however, when he reached Karachi, he found himself clueless of his whereabouts. The Karachi Police officials took him into custody after they found him desperately looking for his way.

ALSO READ Pakistan Clarifies Reports of Loans from China, Russia and Kazakhstan

The authorities said the Japanese national was stopped by a police squad who suspected him of being a Bengali native. In response to an initial round of questioning, Takuya informed the police of his credentials, after which he was taken into protective custody and sent to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Suhai Aziz.

The tourist was then transferred to the Foreign Security Cell for further necessary action.

When informed, the Japanese Consulate commended the Karachi Police for helping and taking care of him.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Removes Pickets in Murree

Earlier, local authorities reported that a Chinese citizen mistook Kati Pahari, a cliff known quite well among the locals, as a spot for ethnopolitical violence and drug trafficking, for a tourist resort.

Advertisement

It is unclear how the Chinese national had come across the cliff so soon after his arrival. The authorities concerned said that the traveler had come to Karachi on a business visa, and might have headed for the cliff as a misconception.