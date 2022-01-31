Traffic Police Removes Pickets in Murree

Rawalpindi’s City Traffic Police (CTP) has removed all the temporary pickets placed up in Murree after the tourist ban was lifted.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, on Sunday.

ALSO READ Govt Finally Approves Emergency Plan For Murree

He explained that the hill station is now open for tourism after 20 days following the installation of a new, state-of-the-art scientific system at all its entrances that will count all the incoming vehicles.

The CTO added that the ban on vehicles entering Murree between 5 AM and 5 PM has been lifted but only 8,000 vehicles will be permitted to enter Murree on a daily basis. He stated that Murree has a parking capacity of approximately 3,500 vehicles and that more traffic wardens have been deployed to assist visitors.

ALSO READ Winter Tourism Resumes in Galiyat Ahead of New Snowfall Spell

He advised motorists to follow the traffic rules, avoid over-speeding, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling to hill stations. Moreover, they are to avoid inappropriate parking, double lines, and taking pictures in the middle of the road.