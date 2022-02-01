E-Pay Punjab Gets a New Payment Module for Vehicle Transfer Fee

E-Pay Punjab has recently incorporated an array of online payment services for 21 taxes for 10 departments. This platform was developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) specifically to facilitate the residents of the province and to help the Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department to streamline their operations and database.

Finally, the department has now successfully enabled the online fee payment module for ‘Transfer of Motor Vehicle’ through e-Pay Punjab. The citizens can now conveniently pay the transfer fee from anywhere by generating a Payment Slip ID (PSID) through a smart device application.

The facility is intended to spare the public and the staff precious time through a hassle-free online payment mode that one can use from the comfort of their home. It also helps the department to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The digitization drive also includes the department mandating biometric verification at the time of vehicle registration. This step has been taken to discourage the sale and purchase of vehicles on open letters, and to ensure the maintenance of proper records against every vehicle in the national database.