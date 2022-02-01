TPL Partners With Car Dealerships For New Health Insurance Plan

TPL has launched Fortune Shield — a Term Life Takaful plan for distribution through Auto Dealerships.

With this plan, car buyers will be able to provide a financial security ambit for their beloved families in case of an unforeseen event through the main auto dealerships in Karachi.

Currently, Fortune Shield is only available in Karachi, however, the company plans to expand this service to other parts of the country within this year.

This plan also offers access to TPL Life’s telehealth platform, which will enable customers to consult PMD certified general physicians and specialists, and have access to medicines, lab tests, and doctors at home along with several other features through TPL Life’s mobile application.

The launch ceremony featured senior members of TPL Corp & TPL Life, along with the city’s top dealership representatives comprising of 3S & Non-3S dealers. The partnership is aimed towards developing a mutual benefit for TPL, dealerships, and customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Saad Nissar, Executive Director, TPL Corp said,

We are certain that the dealership fraternity will support TPL Corp yet again to ensure that TPL Life’s product is also a success just like how TPL Insurance & TPL Trakker have been through this distribution model.

Faisal Abbasi, CEO TPL Life, said,