IT Minister Inaugurates NITB’s First-Ever Data Center

Federal Minister for Information and Technology, Syed Amin ul Haq, on Tuesday, inaugurated the first-ever data center of the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The data center called ‘Staging Environment’ was built at a cost of Rs. 330 million. It comprises eight data servers with a storage capacity of 500 terabytes.

Today, the Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque inaugurated the Staging Environment at National IT Board Islamabad. Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom, Dr. Sohail Rajput, was also present there.

Speaking at the occasion, the IT Minister said that the state-of-the-art data center has been set up under the cyber security requirements.

“Under this initiative, the NITB will help establish secure testing incubation, where testing of government institutions’ websites, mobile applications, and web portals will be possible,” the minister said.

Earlier, applications and web portals testing were carried out by the National Technology Council (NTC) or any third party.

He said that the establishment of the NITB center has eliminated the risk of data leaks or hack.

“Supported by state-of-the-art technology and attention to the details, NITB’s data center offers highly secure and effective solutions that can fulfill data security needs of ministries The data center services guarantee secure physical and technical infrastructure which protects the most sensitive and critical data from every type of internal and external security threats,” he added.

Besides, it also empowers ministries to restore applications and data in the aftermath of various mishaps and revive the missing information using robust tools and technologies, he added.