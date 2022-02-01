PITB Invites Applications for E-Rozgaar Freelancer Training Program

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department has invited applications for E-Rozgaar, the provincial government’s flagship freelancer training program.
Under the latest batch of E-Rozgaar, top IT experts and freelancers will provide free training to thousands of youngsters, enabling them to earn through freelancing.
At the end of the program, PITB will also award training completion certificates to the successful candidates.
PITB is offering both online and on-campus training programs this year. The following three programs can be taken both online and on-campus:
- Technical
- Content Marketing and Advertising
- Creative Design
The following four programs can only be taken online:
- E-Commerce
- Digital and Social Media Marketing
- Mobile App Development
- UI/UX Design
Unemployed individuals who are under 35 years of age, have a minimum education of 16 years and possess the domicile of Punjab are eligible to apply for the latest E-Rozgaar training program.
Since its inception, PITB has trained more than 31,000 individuals under different batches of E-Rozgaar programs and they have earned over Rs. 3.5 billion through freelancing.
Apply for the E-Rozgaar program at PITB.