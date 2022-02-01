Peshawar Zalmi to Become a Force Again as New Superstars Join the Squad

Peshawar Zalmi have revealed that star opening batter, Hazratullah Zazai has fully recovered from COVID-19 and is available for selection in Peshawar’s next match in PSL 7. Zalmi are set to play Lahore Qalandars on 2 February in their third match of the campaign.

Zalmi revealed that Zazai has re-joined the squad and will take part in the team’s training session today. Zazai’s inclusion at the top of the batting order will provide a much-needed boost to Peshawar Zalmi as they struggled for runs in their previous match against Islamabad United. Openers, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yasir Khan have so far done a decent job but they have been unable to provide Zalmi with a formidable start.

Elsewhere, Zalmi have also revealed that their star English pacer, Saqib Mahmood is set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow. Mahmood missed the first two matches of the tournament due to international commitments. Mahmood is expected to be fully available for the rest of the tournament after completing his mandatory quarantine.

Zalmi’s third star foreign player, Liam Livingstone is also expected to join the squad soon. According to sources, Livingstone is still awaiting flight confirmation. Details regarding his arrival will be revealed soon.

Peshawar Zalmi currently sit at the fifth spot on the PSL points table. They won their opening encounter against Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets as they pulled off an impressive run-chase. However, they lost their next match to Islamabad United by 9 wickets.

