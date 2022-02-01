Ali Tareen Announces ‘Free Sohan Halwa For Life’ For David Willey After Nail-Biting Win

Multan Sultans edged past Quetta Gladiators in a thrilling contest last night, registering their third consecutive victory of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sultans’ David Willey dismissed two players in the final over while defending just eight runs, bowling Quetta Gladiators out and helping his side to a six-run win.

While the English all-rounder received praise from almost everyone for keeping his nerve, Multan Sultans’ former owner, Ali Khan Tareen, came forward and pledged him a lifetime supply of a delicacy which the city of Multan is probably best known for.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Tareen announced to provide David Willey free Sohan Halwa for life. For the unaware (probably not many), Sohan Halwa is a mouthwatering dense, sweet, and rich confection made from milk, cornflour, sugar, and water and topped with dry fruits.

David Willey free Munawar Sohan Halwa for life! — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) January 31, 2022

Multan Sultans are off to a dream start in the seventh edition of the PSL as they sit at the top of the points table having won all of their encounters so far.

The defending PSL champions will lock horns with two-time PSL champions Islamabad United tonight. Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi next before the completion of the Karachi-leg of the competition.

Here’s the complete PSL schedule.