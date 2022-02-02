Infinix Zero 5G is Coming to Pakistan for Rs. 48,000

The Redmi Note 11’s launch has kicked off some serious competition. Realme 9 Pro is coming soon as Oppo’s response and now Infinix is about to unveil its first 5G phone as well.

Infinix Zero 5G is launching around the world soon. It is arriving in India on February 8, so we are expecting to see it in Pakistan by the end of the month. We have seen the phone’s specifications in past leaks, but official teasers have now confirmed them.

The Zero 5G will one-up the Zero X series with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is an upper mid-range chip. The phone is going to be incredibly snappy with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. It will have support for 13 different 5G bands, but that is irrelevant in Pakistan for a few years at least. These teasers were leaked early courtesy of renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav.

OX 5G smartphone launching on February 08, 2022. – Mediatek Dimensity 900

– LPDDR5

– UFS 3.1

– 13 5G bands#OX #5G #Android pic.twitter.com/LG3JX0Xazh — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 31, 2022

Thanks to rumors, we know that the handset will have a 6.67-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate over an AMOLED panel. There will be a 48MP camera on the back and the 5,000 mAh battery will charge up fast thanks to 33W wired charging.

The price is expected to be somewhere around Rs. 48,000.

Image credit: XDA Developers