Utility Stores Increase Prices of Several Commodities

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has increased prices of various commodities that would add further financial burden on consumers.

According to a notification, the price increase will be applicable with immediate effect. The price of cooking oil has been jacked up by as much as Rs. 75 per liter, with the price of ghee raised by up to Rs. 66 per liter.

The price of 400-gram milk used for children has been increased by Rs. 30. Similarly, the price of a 1.2-kilogram tea whitener has been increased by Rs. 275.

Other items that have seen an increase include one kilogram of pickle Rs. 85, one kilogram of washing powder Rs. 30 and 175-milliliter bottle of shampoo Rs. 35.

The prices of pulses subsidized by the government have also been increased by up to Rs. 85 per kilogram. The price of Daal Masoor has been increased by Rs. 85 per kilogram, Daal Channa by Rs. 18 per kilogram and white chickpeas by Rs. 53 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, in a clarification, USC said that prices were increased as prices of a number of commodities had been increased by the brands. The prices of these products will still remain less than the prices in the open market, it added.

According to USC, there has been no change in the prices of commodities since October 14, 2021.