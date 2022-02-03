Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd. Bags OICCI Women Empowerment Award 2021

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has honored Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd. (MMBL) with their prestigious Gender Balance Workforce Award at the 4th edition of the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2021.

The Awards recognize the efforts made by OICCI members through initiatives, leadership programs, and willingness to incorporate D&I across all tiers of business while promoting responsible business conduct and growth. OICCI is the foremost body of foreign investors in Pakistan.

While speaking about the occasion, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO MMBL, said, “This award is a validation of the hard work being carried out by MMBL in trying to create equal opportunities for everyone, especially women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.”

“MMBL has strategically designed a series of flagship programs, initiatives, and products including Mobi Circle, Bint-e-Hawwa, Humqadam, and Women Inspirational Network (WIN) that focus on removing societal and financial barriers to achieving D&I across the board. We are proud of the work we are doing and remain committed to maintaining the same momentum going forward,” he added.

Commenting on the achievement, Samiha Ali Zahid, Chief Human Resource Officer MMBL, said: “We are humbled by this recognition and the honor conferred on MMBL by OICCI. This award highlights the breadth and ambition of MMBL’s D&I initiatives and its capacity to achieve barrier-free digital financial services for all.”

“Every product and service is unique and innovative- specially designed to uplift the economy, promote financial literacy, and empower the unserved and underserved segments of our society, particularly women. MMBL is committed to making further progress by bringing transformational changes in its banking ecosystem to continue serving its customers with the latest digital products & services across Pakistan,” she added.

The award underscores MMBL’s strong track record in promoting D&I not only within the organization but in the digital banking industry as well. The customer success stories created through the bank’s unique offerings are a testament to the empowerment initiatives it has undertaken to foster inclusivity across Pakistan.