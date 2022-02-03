Modi Could Visit Pakistan Soon: Chairman Nishat Group

Business tycoon and Chairman of Nishat Group Mian Muhammad Mansha has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan soon.

While speaking to a gathering of businessmen at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mian Mansha claimed that there has been unofficial contact between Pakistan and India through backchannels.

The businessman said, “If things improve between the two neighbors, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan in a month.”

Mansha also emphasized the importance of “progressive, market-oriented policies.” He said that Pakistan could achieve quick growth through controlling capital market activities, lowering trade barriers and limiting governmental influence on the economy, particularly through privatization and discipline.

He noted that privatization benefits a variety of economic sectors, including the telecom industry, which he said had enabled everyone to have access to everything from telephones to low-cost calls. In addition, the business tycoon suggested privatizing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other aviation entities to yield better results.

On the flip side, Mansha implored the government to “focus on the sectors where billions of rupees are being lost annually.” He particularly mentioned the railway industry, which was profitable under British rule but has since become a concern for the government.

On the geopolitical front, Mansha underlined the importance of developing ties with neighboring countries such as India, claiming that one of the reasons for Europe’s growth was the opening of borders and the encouragement of bilateral commerce with some of the busiest international markets.

It should be noted that since August 2019, when India rescinded the law granting special status to occupied Kashmir, business between Pakistan and India has yielded next to nothing. In 2021, there were rumors of backchannel negotiations between the two countries, mediated by a Gulf state. However, the rumored discussions were halted over India’s brutal treatment of people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Modi’s reluctance to withdraw military forces from the valley and restore its status.