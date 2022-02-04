Karachi’s Best Bowler and an Emerging Star Ruled Out of PSL 7

After losing the first three matches of their campaign for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, Karachi Kings received yet another huge blow as two leading bowlers of the franchise have been ruled out for the remaining matches of the season.

According to the details, the left-arm fast bowler, Muhammad Amir, who was also absent in the first four clashes, had a side strain that has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process. The veteran pacer will no longer be able to play the remaining matches of the campaign.

On the other hand, another medium-pacer of Karachi Kings, Mohammad Ilyas who made his Twenty20 debut for the Multan Sultans in 2019 suffered a shoulder injury and he will also be unavailable to participate in the remainder of the PSL.

A statement issued by the franchise’s management said “Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,”

The management further said Ilyas will be heading home tonight.

“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening.”

Karachi Kings will now have to announce the replacement for fast bowlers. It is pertinent to mention here that the Kings will have to pick someone from the reserve pool of players who can directly join the squad without any quarantine.