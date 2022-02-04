Oppo is Launching a 50 Watt Wireless VOOC Charger

Oppo’s upcoming Find X5 Pro has been making quite some headlines lately due to multiple leaks and speculations revolving around the latest smartphone series. While the company is all set to launch its Find X5 lineup in the Chinese and Indian markets, some new leaks revealed by the tipster, Mukul Sharma, indicate that Oppo might launch its upcoming Wireless Air VOOC as an accessory alongside the series.

According to the tipster, the Chinese consumer electronics and telecom company is expected to be rather aggressive in terms of its wireless charging support on smartphones this year and in an aim to fulfill this goal, the company will be launching a new 50W Oppo wireless charger called Oppo Wireless Air VOOC charger as an accessory with the Find X5 series. This suggests that we may see more wireless charging supported phones from Oppo in the near future.

Other than this, from what we’ve gathered from the rumors and leaks going around, it seems that the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro will offer flagship-level performance.

Find X5 Series Specifications (Rumored)

The Oppo Find X5 duo will feature AMOLED panels with a 6.7″ Quad HD+ LTPO 2.0 display on the X5 Pro variant. The device will support a standard 120Hz refresh rate. While, both the smartphones will come with Oppo’s in-house Mariana MariSilicon X Imaging NPU chip, which will be supporting the cameras on the phone.

Previous rumors have revealed, that the rear camera unit on the Pro variant will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie lens. Furthermore, under the hood, the vanilla model will have the Dimensity 9000 chipset, while the Pro variant will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.



So far there are limited details regarding the vanilla variant of the lineup but we do know quite a bit about the Pro model. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and of course, as mentioned above, 50W wireless fast charging support.

However, with the official launch approaching, we expect to hear more about the specs of this upcoming series, especially the vanilla variant.