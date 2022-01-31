Oppo to Launch a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rival This Year

Oppo entered the foldable phone market only a month ago but is already working on expanding its presence. The Oppo Find N takes on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but apparently, we will get to see a Z Flip rival this year too.

The news comes from 91 Mobiles’ Mukul Sharma, who claims that Oppo is working on its first-ever flip phone. The name of this clamshell foldable has not been finalized yet, but it will not fall under the Oppo Find N series. The foldable is rumored to launch during Q3 2022 and the Chinese company is targeting a lower price than the Z Flip 3.

Phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Oppo Find N are quite expensive since they offer a tablet-like experience that folds in half. But phones like the Z Flip 3 are just regular smartphones that are easily pocketable. This is why the Z Flip 3 is cheaper and sold incredibly well around the globe.

That is exactly what Oppo is targeting with its upcoming clamshell, but with a cheaper price tag to attract more people. However, Oppo lacks the fame and brand value of Samsung, so it remains to be seen whether the Chinese brand will be able to take a slice off of Samsung’s pie.