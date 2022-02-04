Pakistan’s First-ever Virtual Launch of Real Estate Project – IMARAT Residences

The leading real estate group, IMARAT Group of Companies, hosts Pakistan’s First-ever Virtual Launch of Real Estate Project for IMARAT Residences.

IMARAT Group takes the lead in introducing Imarat Residences – inspired Smart Living IMARAT Residences, located in the heart of the IMARAT Business District, which will connect businesses, institutes, and commercial activity with futuristic, minimal, and economical apartments. IMARAT Residences introduces Smart Living in Pakistan as never seen before.

Unveiling the project virtually, Chairman IMARAT Group and CEO Graana.com, Shafiq Akbar, said, “Pakistan’s real estate sector, through ‘Urban Planning’ and ‘Development’ can create a value of over $2 trillion. The IMARAT Group takes pride in recognizing this need of the hour and introducing contemporary smart living in the heart of the capital.”

To elevate the lifestyle of the residents, the Group culminates the philosophy of smart living by incorporating the perfect balance between life, work, and play. IMARAT Group holds a reputation for delivering unique projects in promised time.

The event unfolded by revealing the features of the project. Located strategically in the centre of Main Islamabad Expressway, within 10 mins distance from Zero Point, the 467 luxury apartments project features Imarat Boulevard, an Infinity edge pool, children’s play area, business cafes, movie theaters, the longest walking track, cycling tracks, urban forests, and swimming pools.

The project is in close proximity to the Mall of Arabia, encompassing the Four Points by Sheraton, Technology Park, Institute of Urban Planning and Building Materials, Technology Park, Harley Centre, and Souk-al-Bahar.