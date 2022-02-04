PM Imran Appreciates Chinese Industry Players Eager to Invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a series of meetings with leaders of major Chinese state-owned and private companies in Beijing today.

The premier was accompanied by federal ministers, advisors, and senior officials.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister appreciated the keen interest of the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan. Highlighting deepening economic and trade ties between the two countries, he informed the Chinese corporate leaders about steps to create a conducive environment for Chinese investment in Pakistan and encouraged them to benefit from business-friendly policies for investment in CPEC SEZs.

Subsequently, corporate leaders briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan. They showed keen interest in expanding investments in Pakistan in projects related to the recycling of metals and paper, energy, textile, fiber-optics networks, housing, dairy, and water management.

The executives who met the Prime Minister included leadership of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Huazhong Technology, Zhejiang Seaport Group, Challenge Apparel, Hunan Sunwalk Group, Royal Group, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), Zhengbang Group, and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

It is worth mentioning that CCCC is a leading global construction and infrastructure development company, whereas Huazhong Technology specializes in integrated papermaking equipment. Zhejiang Seaport Group is one of China’s largest port operators; Challenge Fashions is a leading textile company; Hunan Sunwalk’s core business is in communications, 3D printing, and construction; Royal Group is China’s largest buffalo milk producer; CRBC focuses on civil engineering and construction projects; Zhengbang Group is Jiangxi Province’s largest agricultural enterprise, and CMEC is one of Chinese top agro-industrial machinery company.