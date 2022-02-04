Prime Minister’s China Visit to Bring Investment in CPEC Projects: PM Aide

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Khalid Mansoor has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China will pave the way for more investment in CPEC projects.

Talking to the Chinese state media in Beijing, Khalid Mansoor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had very important meetings with leading Chinese industrialists.

Khalid Mansoor, who is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to China, said China had assured Pakistan of full cooperation in the CPEC phase-II projects, adding that the working groups set up in 10 sectors would finalize the projects as soon as possible.

He underlined that the Chinese consortium would complete the $3.5 billion Metal and Paper Reprocessing Park in Gwadar within two to three years.

He informed the media that the heads of prominent companies in the agriculture and textile sectors had met Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the Chinese companies wanted to work on bringing innovation into the agriculture sector and increasing livestock and oil production. He said that Chinese companies were keen on investing in the textile sector on 100 acres of land at Lahore-Kasur Road.

Khalid Mansoor said the CPEC phase-II would immediately ‘take off’ and around 20,000 jobs would be created in the textile sector alone, in the industrial zone near Lahore. He said this industrial park would host Chinese investment, which would ultimately add $400 million in exports, as high-value-added products would be produced. He added that overall CPEC projects from Gwadar would create 40,000 jobs.