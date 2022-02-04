Balochistan Governor’s Protocol Car Fined Over Tinted Windows

A vehicle of the Governor of Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha’s security squad was fined for tinted windows on Wednesday under the directive of Supreme Court (SC) Judge, Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Isa had informed the concerned authorities that a vehicle of the governor’s security personnel, which was parked near the Judges Gate in Islamabad had tinted windows.

The traffic police fined the police vehicle Rs. 600 challan and stripped its tinted covers.

Ironically, it has been observed that many government officers’ vehicles and police jeeps have fully tinted windows regardless of their post or rank and the law.

Justice Isa was on his way to the apex court’s building after attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, at the President House when he noticed the vehicle. He also ordered the removal of advertisements of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government’s Sehat Insaf Card from Islamabad’s Red Zone Area.