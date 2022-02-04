Useful and Gorgeous Official Galaxy S22 Series Cases Leak Ahead of Launch

We’ve learned quite a lot about the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series through rumors and leaks. With the official launch of the series just days ahead, the latest leak showcases that Samsung has been preparing matching accessories to launch with the series, including several types of cases featuring different design languages.

Vertical Kick Stand Cases

The first category includes the vertical kickstand cases. In this case, the user places the kickstand vertically on the centerline of the smartphone, which holds the phone in landscape orientation. The images showcase that each case will come with two interchangeable kickstands, one matching the primary case color, while the other will have some contrast.

Kickstand cases with interchangeable kickstands

Horizontal Kick Stand Cases

Then there are the horizontal kickstand cases. This category is more adaptable than its vertical brother. As the images reveal, this case allows the user to orient the phone at several different angles by positioning the kickstand horizontally against the bottom of the smartphone. Furthermore, unlike the vertical variation, the horizontal case is transparent and exhibits the color of the smartphone.

This transparent kickstand case offers more angles

Strap and Buckle Cases

Next up is a case very similar in design to that of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the more recently launched Galaxy S21 FE. This one comes with a strap and buckl. The idea here is that you can slip your fingers under the strap to get a secure hold of your smartphone.

Strap and Buckle cases that provide a secure grip

Some Traditional Cases

Last but not the least, there are some traditional styles cases available as well. This includes a bumper case with a removable back panel that will help ward off any scratches.

The bumper case comes with an optional back panel

And then there are the standard silicone cases. However, the available color options for the silicon cases are different for both the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ silicone case color options

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra silicone case color options

These are not the only available options as previous leaks also revealed some flip cases that the company will be launching for the Galaxy s22 series. These include Smart LED View covers, Smart Clear View Covers as well as leather cases.

As per the leaks, there should be 24 case options for the Galaxy S22, 23 for the S22+ and 19 for the S22 Ultra variant, altogether.