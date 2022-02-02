Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 has remained in the headlines long enough for everyone to get a glance. Previously, the company had accidentally leaked the highly-anticipated Galaxy Tab S8 on its website, however, with less than a week remaining to the official launch, the pricing details of this new tablet series have also been revealed.

Starting from the top-end Ultra model first, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently listed for pre-orders in France starting at 1,699 EUR (~$1,915). The Ultra variant houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and packs 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the device runs Android 12, supports S Pen, and will be powered by a large 11,200mAh battery. On the front, it flaunts a 14.6″ Super AMOLED panel with a standard 120Hz refresh rate.

For now, the tablet is listed as “in stock” but the shipments will likely begin sometime after 9th February 2022, after the special launch event.

Now coming to the middle child of the Tab S8 family, the Galaxy Tab S8+. The tab S8+ is also listed for pre-orders at another French retailer.

This variant also houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packs 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage configuration. Costing 999 EUR (~$1,126), it supports a 12.4″ Super AMOLED display that also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 10,090mAh battery, which is slightly smaller when compared to the Ultra variant.

Last but not the least, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11″ LTPS TFT screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an 8,000mAh battery pack, which is the smallest battery of the lot. It is listed at a price of 970 EUR (~$1,100).

Given that the official launch is only a few days away, we’ll be hearing more about this series and its spec sheet in the next few days.