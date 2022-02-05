PM Imran’s Candid Conversation With Fawad Chaudhry on China Goes Viral [Video]

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been highly impressed by the facilities at Beijing Winter Olympics inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister’s conversation with Fawad Chaudhry went viral as Imran Khan got candid about the grand stadium of Beijing.

Advertisement

Prime Minister attended the opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics 2022 on the 4th of February. A video went viral on social media featuring Imran Khan’s appreciative comments regarding China’s arrangements for the mega event.

The video showed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, seated alongside Imran Khan as they watched the breathtaking opening ceremony. Expressing admiration for the Beijing National Stadium, Fawad Chaudhry said, “What a beautiful stadium they have built!”

Replying to Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged the excellence of Chinese administration. Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “They are at another level.”

Along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other ministers also attended the opening ceremony. It is interesting to note that there were more Pakistani officials present at the inauguration ceremony than the athletes representing Pakistan. The events for Beijing Olympics will be held from 4th February to 20th February 2022.