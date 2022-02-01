Red Hot Islamabad United to Take on Undefeated Multan Sultans Tonight

Islamabad United are set to take on invincible Multan Sultans in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) season seven on Tuesday. The match will be played at the iconic National Stadium, Karachi.

Reigning champions Multan Sultans have been unstoppable in this edition as well. They have won all three games they played in the tournament so far. A thrilling win last night against Quetta Gladiators will further boost their confidence.

The good thing about Multan is that they do not bank on their foreign players to perform. Their local players, including skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, and Sohaib Maqsood, are all chipping in with valuable contributions.

The only sign of worry for ‘Junoobies’ is the form of Shahnawaz Dahani. The Larkana-born fast bowler, who was the highest wicket-taker in PSL 6, has failed to make an impact so far. It would be interesting to see if Rizwan fields him tonight against the destructive batting lineup of Islamabad or gives him rest.

On the other side, Islamabad United rely heavily on their top order, consisting of all foreign players; Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They have all been in great touch. The way they dismantled Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling in the previous game speaks volumes of their capabilities.

Besides, United also have Azam Khan and Asif Ali. Both of them can hit sixes at will. Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan are also useful with the bat.

Their pace battery has Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Junior, and Marchant de Lange besides having the assistance of spinners Shadab Khan and Mubasir Khan.

Match Details

Date Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Tuesday, 1 February 2022 Time 07:30 pm PKT

07:30 pm PKT Venue National Stadium Karachi

Check out the details of the match here.

Possible Playing XIs:

Multan Possible XI – Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr., Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi

Islamabad Possible XI – Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Merchant de Lange

Head to Head

With five wins in nine games, Islamabad United have an upper hand in head-to-head clashes against Multan Sultans, who have four victories. The two sides last faced each other in the first semi-final of the PSL 6 on 21 June 2021 in Abu Dhabi, which Sultans won by 31 runs.

X-Factor

Islamabad openers Alex Hales and Paul Stirling are in red-hot form. They made a mockery of Peshawar Zalmi bowlers the other day and chased down the 169-run target with 9 wickets and almost five overs to spare. A similar show is expected from them tonight.

As for Multan, their opener Shan Masood has re-introduced himself as a quality T20 opener, and Multan will be hoping that he continues his rich vein of form throughout the tournament.

Shan’s 58-ball 88 propelled Sultans to a fighting total last night against Quetta Gladiators. His top form, along with Rizwan at the top of the order, has been one of the major factors behind Multan’s early success in the tournament.