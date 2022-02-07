All You Need to Know About PSL Traffic Plan & How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Lahore

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore have released a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens during the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

The Lahore leg of the PSL is set to commence from 10 February, with the defending champions Multan Sultans taking on PSL 2017 winners and three-time finalists Peshawar Zalmi.

Here is all you need to know about the traffic plan during the second half of the PSL:

Opened Roads

Canal Road will remain open from both sides. The public will be allowed to commute to Firdous Market, Hussain Chowk, M.M. Alam Road, Mini Market, Siddique Trade Center, Center Point, Kalma Chowk, and Barkat Market.

Fawara No. 1, Siddique Trade Center, and Jail Road (Canal intersection) to Qartaba Chowk will be accessible via Jail Road while Ferozepur Road will be accessible via Wahdat Road.

Diversions

Diversions will be placed at different points on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Gulberg Main Boulevard. Here are all the points where diversions will be placed:

Mall Road: Awari Chowk, Anarkali, Cantt Gate Palace, Sunderdas, Sultan Pulli, Dharampura Bridge including underpass, and Zafar Ali Mall.

Jail Road: Shami Chowk, Sherpao Bridge including underpass, Eden u-turn, Qartaba Chowk, Shadman Market, Examination Hall Lawrence Road, and Chamba House.

Canal Road: Dharampur Bridge including underpass, Sultan Bridge, Gulzar Bridge including underpass, FC Bridge, Zahoor Elahi R/O, and Shah Jamal.

Ferozepur Road: Ichhra, Baba Qulfi, Muslim Town, and Silk Bank.

Gulberg Main Boulevard: Mini Market, Mobilink Chowk, Main Market, Maria B, Gulberg Center, Hijaz Hospital, Hussain Chowk, Flower Market, Center Point, Barkat Market R/O, Main Market R/O, Hali Chowk, and Chen One Chowk.

Closed Roads

During the movement, Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, and Gulberg Main Boulevard will remain close for 6 to 13 minutes.

Mall Road: Awari Chowk to Mall Road will be closed for 6-9 minutes.

Ferozepur Road: Muslim Town to Kalma Chowk will be closed for 6-9 minutes.

Jail Road: Eden Center to Shami Chowk will be closed for 9-13 minutes.

Gulberg Main Boulevard: Siddique Trade Center to Barkat Market will be closed for 9-13 minutes.

During the match, Ichhra Bridge to Kalma Bridge and Davis Chowk to Cantt Gate will remain closed for all kinds of traffic.

Parking

Four parking spots have been specified. Shuttles will be operated to take spectators to the Gaddafi Stadium.

Punjab University: Those coming from Thokar Niaz Baig, Icchra, Wahdat Road can park their vehicles in Punjab University. Those coming from WAPDA Town, Johar Town, Garden Town, and Township can park their vehicles in Punjab University.

Liberty Market: Those coming from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat, and Ferozepur Road can park their vehicles in Liberty Market.

LDA Parking Plaza: Those coming from Cantt and Gulberg can park their vehicles in LDA Parking Plaza.

Jam e Shireen Park: Those coming from Walton and Defense can park their vehicles in Jam e Shireen Park.