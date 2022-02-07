Cloud-Tribe Launches with an Aim to Fill the Void in Pakistan’s Cloud Computing Landscape

Launched recently, Cloud-Tribe – a cloud computing solution that aims to tend to Pakistan’s need for a world-class cloud service – is being hailed as a landmark achievement in Pakistan’s efforts toward digitalization.

Cloud-Tribe is the brainchild of industry experts who have been working diligently to provide an indigenous solution that is in line with the prevalent law and with the ability to maintain international security standards for Pakistani citizens’ personal information.

Unlike the services offered by international brands, Cloud-Tribe protects individual and business information at ISO-certified data centers maintained within Pakistan.

The launch of this new service is further in consonance with the vision of the Ministry of IT and the Government of Pakistan to bridge the digital divide and offer improved services at competitive prices.

Cloud-Tribe, with internationally recognized technology partners, has enabled a secure, private, and public cloud platform for different IT Infrastructure Solutions.

The Cloud-Tribe solution specializes in IaaS cloud computing and network security with a wide range of products and services such as firewalls, high availability systems, backup and security services, data encryption, disaster recovery services, and more.

With a 99.99% uptime guarantee, Cloud-Tribe allows a business to cut their operational and fixed costs of hardware, databases, servers, and software licenses, aiming to become a one-stop solution for a company’s IT needs.

This will include providing Desktop as a Service and Platform as a Service in the near future, a big requirement in Pakistan currently.

All hardware, database servers, web servers, software, products, and services are hosted in the cloud and added to an account as needed and charged on a “pay as you use” basis.

Cloud-Tribe has ample capacity in its various data centers nationwide at its initial launch to bridge the need-gap and will continue to expand its skill-set and capabilities in the future.

This launch is anticipated to become a milestone in Pakistan’s digital journey and will provide long-term benefits not only to existing businesses but also to tech entrepreneurs, start-ups, incubators, and big data management providers in Pakistan as well as in international markets.