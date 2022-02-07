Ignite-National Technology Fund Invites Applications for Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022

Ignite-National Technology Fund has invited applications from talented teams for the Clean Tech 2022 Innovation Challenge to tackle Pakistan’s escalating energy problems via fourth industrial wave technologies.

The proposed challenges include load forecasting, demand management, yield optimization, predictive management, energy theft, smog reduction, emission control, and customer/consumer insight.

Ignite will award three top innovative solutions to bring the vision to life and to help it create a sustainable, meaningful impact for years to come. The first prize is Rs. 500,000, the second prize is Rs. 300,000 and the third prize is Rs. 200,000.

This challenge is open to teams of men and women who are interested in technology and innovation, and have viable ideas for development within the scope of the themes proposed. While there is no application fee and age limit, applicants under the age of 18 are to provide the CNIC numbers mentioned in their NADRA B-forms. However, every team is to be gender-balanced, with a maximum of four members, and women-majority teams are highly encouraged to register.

Ignite highlighted that this challenge will bring together students, researchers, faculty, and experts in the field of energy generation, and energy management to reduce cost and emission, energy consumption, usage patterns, load forecasting, renewable source of energy to solve the problems facing the country through cutting edge technology. Of particular interest will be solutions built around Cleantech, involving wind, sunlight, biomass, and water. Data sets will be acquired from open databases such as Knoema, Harvard, and World Bank, etc., and state-of-the-art algorithms from the fields of AI/ML and Big Data will be applied to solve real-world problems.

The last date to register for the competition is 28 February, and teams will be notified about the selection of their proposed ideas by 15 March. The deadline for the submission of the working solution is 10 May.