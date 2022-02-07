Telenor Welcomes Swiss Blockchain Experts to Explore Transformative Opportunities

Telenor Pakistan has hosted a delegation of Blockchain experts from the BSV Blockchain Association at its 345 campus.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the possibilities of future collaboration in technologies that can empower every segment of society, through the potential of Blockchain.

The BSV Blockchain Association is a Swiss non-profit organization that promotes the education and adoption of Blockchain in government and enterprise sectors.

The delegation was led by the Founding President of the BSV Association, James Nguyen, who expressed the organization’s interest in funding several Blockchain initiatives in Pakistan, based on creating awareness and training programs for decision-makers in government sectors and advisory in formulating the nation’s ‘National Blockchain Strategy’.

Moreover, the program will conduct training programs on legal consultancy in formulating the regulatory framework for digital assets; implementation of Blockchain in a government entity; knowledge partnership, and bootcamps with academia to produce Blockchain technology specialists.

Commenting on the occasion of the delegation’s visit, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, stated, “In our position as an innovative and technologically driven, global entity, we are pleased to have hosted the esteemed delegation of Blockchain experts at Telenor 345 campus.”

“We grow by learning and it is always promising to collaborate with experts in innovative fields while building bridges to enable collaboration and fortify the economy. This opportunity and possibilities of Blockchain are bound to have a socio-economic impact in the years to come, and we look forward to stepping into Digital Pakistan, with high hopes and positive impact,” he added.

While still at an early stage, Blockchain technology holds the potential to enable decentralized and secure storage and transfer of information. Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) are increasingly replacing companies’ traditional modus operandi in almost every sector, ranging from energy, shipping, all the way to media.

An example of Blockchain in everyday use can be making micropayments to consume entertainment. Large-scale Blockchain implementation in Pakistan would result in minimum friction, a significant increase in consumer trust, and most importantly, empowered, connected people with a shared vision of a prosperous, Digital Pakistan.