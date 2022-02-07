Japan is Providing Grant-in-Aid Assistance For Improving Multan’s Sewerage

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada, said that Japan is now providing grant-in-aid assistance for the improvement of the water and sewerage system in Multan and cultural grant assistance for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada, called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, in his office today.

The Minister warmly welcomed the new Japanese Ambassador and assured him of the Government of Pakistan’s full support to further strengthen the bilateral relations. This year, Japan and Pakistan are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 68th anniversary of the beginning of Japanese economic assistance to Pakistan.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral economic relations were discussed. The Japanese Ambassador briefed the Minister about the ongoing and completed projects funded by the Government of Japan in Pakistan. The Ambassador informed that Japan is the 2nd largest donor to Pakistan.

Since 1954, the Government of Japan has provided JPY 1.35 Trillion to Pakistan through concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance for Polio Eradication, Maternal and Child Health, COVID-19, Education, Vocational Training, Water and Sanitation, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, Energy Sector, Road and Transport, and Governance. The Ambassador also apprised that the Government of Japan is now providing grant-in-aid assistance for the improvement of the water and sewerage system in Multan and cultural grant assistance for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum.

It was also apprised that a project for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City is under process under JICA’s assistance. This project will help to improve the depletion of underground water levels and water scarcity of drinking water through efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective gravity-based water supply arrangements for the residents of Haripur City.

It was agreed to expedite the approval process and implement the Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City on a fast-track basis.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Japanese Government for providing continued economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. The Minister also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with Central Asia, which would help to unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment, and tourism.

The Minister expressed that Pakistan has huge potential for investment in various sectors and reiterated full support of the Government of Pakistan to the potential Japanese investors in various sectors. The Minister also expressed his best wishes for the Ambassador on his new assignments in Pakistan. Both sides reiterated a strong commitment towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.