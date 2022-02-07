Peshawar Zalmi’s Biggest Hitter Set to Join Team in Lahore Leg of PSL 7

England’s right-handed hard-hitting batter, Liam Livingstone is ready to join Peshawar Zalmi ahead of Lahore leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 10.

The 28-year-old who has represented England in 17 T20 internationals, remained absent from the first phase of PSL due to national duties. England lost the 5 matches series by 2-3 against the West Indies.

The right arm middle-order batter failed to impress in the recently concluded T20I series as he scored 11, 16, and 6 runs in the three T20I games he featured in.

Peshawar Zalmi had retained the England batter alongside Wahab Riaz in the platinum category. The franchise will be hoping that he can create an impact straight away as the side is in 4th place on the PSL points table ahead of Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

The Englishman is also capable of bowling both right-arm leg and off-spin and could assist the team in the bowling department.

Peshawar Zalmi ended Karachi Leg in an unsatisfactory way as they lost three of their five games at the National Stadium Karachi.

Zalmi will start their Lahore of the season seventh on February 10 where they will face the defending champions and table-toppers Multan Sultans