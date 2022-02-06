Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Islamabad’s Huge Win Over Karachi

Karachi Kings suffered their fifth successive defeat in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they lost to Islamabad United by 42 runs. As a result, Islamabad United have moved up to the second spot in the PSL points table while Karachi stay at the bottom of the barrel and are staring at an early elimination from the tournament.

Islmabad were not at their usual explosive best at a sluggish pitch at National Stadium Karachi. Despite a slow pitch captain Shadab Khan once again led from the front and scored a quickfire 34 runs before Azam Khan smacked some heavy blows at the backend of the inning to take them to a competitive total of 177/6.

Karachi never got going and lost early wickets of their openers Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan. Shadab Khan was brilliant with the ball in hand as well as he picked up 4 wickets to dismantle Karachi’s batting unit. Karachi could only manage 135/9 as Islamabad won their third match in the competition.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 5 0 – 10 +1.073 Islamabad United 5 3 2 – 6 +1.019 Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 – 6 +0.517 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 – 4 -1.183 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 – 2 -0.165 Karachi Kings 5 0 5 – 0 -1.136

