US Embassy Waives Off Interviews for More Pakistani Passport Holders

The United States Mission to Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourism and business visas at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi.

Pakistani citizens of ages 60 and older whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate.

This procedural change will improve customer service and enable more efficient processing for the renewal of tourism and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments were contacted directly and informed of the option to submit their applications through this new procedure.

Note that as required by U.S. law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the U.S. Embassy or U.S. Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications.

Applicants can check out the official website to determine if they are eligible for an interview waiver.