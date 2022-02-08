All You Need to Know About Oppo Find X5 Pro [Images]

Oppo’s next flagship phone, Find X5 Pro, is expected to go official in Q1 2022. We have already seen the design through early renders, but now we have a comprehensive leak from WinFuture that talks about the entire spec sheet.

The leak also shared a few images of the phone. Let’s have a look.

Keep in mind that this is only a speculation post based on leaks and not an official release. Industry leaks are usually highly accurate.

Design and Display

According to the German blog, Oppo Find X5 Pro will sport a tall 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 2K screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display will be power efficient thanks to LTPO technology that can dial down the refresh rate to 10Hz when needed.

The fingerprint sensor will be underneath the display and the punch hole selfie camera will sit at the top left corner.

Internals and Storage

Since it’s a 2022 flagship, the handset will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There will be no microSD card slot for storage expansion, but there will likely be a 512GB storage variant, which is more than enough for most.

The Find X5 Pro will boot Android 12 out of the box with Color OS on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup will include a 50MP duo of a primary shooter and an ultrawide angle camera. The third and last sensor on the back will be a 13MP telephoto lens with optical zoom capability. There will likely be 8K 30 FPS video recording and 4K 60 FPS.

The selfie camera is expected to be a 32MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery will have support for 80W super-fast wired charging as well as wireless charging.

There is no official word on pricing, but WinFuture predicts the Find X5 Pro will cost around $1300. As mentioned earlier, the release date is expected to be somewhere in Q1 2022.