Honda Pakistan Starts Bookings for New Civic With a Huge Price Tag

After a lot of rumors and suspense, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has finally announced via its official social media that the bookings for the 11th generation Civic have started.

Advertisement

According to the announcement, the new Civic will be available in three variants. All variants have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 180 horsepower and 240 Newton-meters of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Proton to Increase Sales by Over 30% in 2022

The features of all three variants are yet to be announced for the local market. However, as per the official announcement, their prices shall be as follows:

Variants Prices (Rs.) Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT 5,099,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT Oriel 5,399,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo LL-CVT 6,149,000

These price tags make the all-new Civic the second most expensive locally assembled sedan in Pakistan (the first one is the Hyundai Sonata).

Honda Civic is a compact family sedan that competes with Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra, both of which, are almost Rs. 1 million cheaper than the new Civic.

The new prices have placed Honda Civic deep into the compact crossover SUV territory. It bears mentioning, however, that the crossover SUVs offer more utility and practicality compared to any compact sedan. Furthermore, due to people becoming more value-conscious, crossover SUVs are becoming tremendously popular.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Has Become The 4th Largest Bike Manufacturer in The World — Imran Khan

It will be interesting to see how the new Civic fares against its rivals that promise better value at the same price, or the same value at a lower price in the case of the Corolla and the Elantra.