Realme Narzo 50A Prime Will Come With 5000mAh battery And 18W Fast Charging

Recently, some specifications of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime surfaced online, ahead of the smartphone’s official launch in India. This smartphone is tipped to launch with minor upgrades over its predecessor, Realme Narzo 50A, launched back in 2021.

According to the recent leaks shared by the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Narzo 50A Prime will feature a 4890mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. If we consider the large 6000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 50A, the Prime variant seems to be bringing a considerably smaller battery than its non-Prime sibling.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

4890mAh battery

18W fast charging — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 7, 2022

While no other details regarding this upcoming smartphone have yet been revealed, it was briefly listed on the company’s website last month and was taken down soon after.

The smartphone was previously also spotted alongside Realme C35 on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website with the model numbers RMX3516 and RMX3511 respectively.

Furthermore, in January, Realme debuted the first smartphone in the number series, the Realme 9i. Now, the company seems to be well on its way to announcing the next smartphones in the mid-range lineup, namely the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. According to a leaked poster, the Realme 9i might be launching on February 15th.