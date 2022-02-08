Smith, Warner, Starc All in as Australia Announces Squad for Pakistan Tour

In a major development, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a full-strength team for the upcoming Pakistan Tests starting from March 4 where they will face the hosts at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the first Test. For the first time since 1998, Australia will tour Pakistan for a complete bilateral series and will also be their first overseas tour in almost three years.

Advertisement

The world no.1 team in the current Test rankings has kept its faith in the same side that won the Ashes series last month against Joy Root-led England in Australia. However, Ashton Agar has also been added to the squad.

Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson have also been named in an 18-man squad for the historic Test series while the squad for the white-ball formats is yet to be announced because no one from the named squad refused to tour Pakistan.

The right-arm fast-bowler, Jhye Richardson from the previous series will be the only player to miss the historic Pakistan tour as the pacer has been struggling with injuries. Scott Boland, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will be tested as fast bowlers, while Agar along with Nathan Lyon and Swepson will be used as spinners.

Australia and Pakistan will begin the Test series in Rawalpindi on March 4. They will then head to Lahore for the second match scheduled on March 12 while both teams will play their last match of the series from March 21 to 25.

Australia Test Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner