BCCI Responds to Ramiz Raja’s Proposal of 4-Nation T20I Series Including India

BCCI has finally revealed its take on the 4-nation T20I series proposed by PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja. Ramiz had proposed the idea of a Super T20 Series involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England.

Keeping in view the interest Indo-Pak clashes garner among the cricket fans all around the world, Ramiz Raja had decided to put forward the idea for a Four-Nation T20I series featuring India, Pakistan, England, and Australia. It is no secret that England and Australia also make one of the fiercest rivals on the field of cricket which turns Ashes into a super-hyped contest.

Ramiz Raja suggested a series be annually hosted by all the nations one by one.

Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 11, 2022

Although the fans from both countries and also around the world praised the proposal, BCCI does not seem to be a fan of it. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a statement about Ramiz Raja’s suggestion, saying ‘short-term commercial initiatives’ are not what the game of cricket needs.

Talking about the PCB Chairman’s idea, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah said, “With the IPL window expanding and the ICC events every year in the cycle, our primary responsibility is to safeguard bilateral cricket at home, with emphasis on Test cricket.”

Sharing BCCI’s point of view about the future of cricket, Jay Shah added, “I am also looking forward to seeing the Olympics, as that will help the game grow. Contradicting the concept of PCB Chairman, BCCI Sectary added, “Expansion of the sport is a challenge that our game faces and we must prioritize it over any short-term commercial initiative.”

The last time two teams met in a T20I contest was in the T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup and that too by a big margin of 10 wickets.