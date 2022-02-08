UBL Wants to Acquire Telenor Microfinance Bank

United Bank Limited (UBL) has also shown its interest in the acquisition of Telenor Microfinance Bank through the purchase of a majority of its shares.

The leading commercial bank has been granted permission by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for conducting an exercise of due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank for acquiring 55 percent sponsorship shares held by Telenor Group, according to a notification issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange.

UBL is currently working on the due diligence of two banks including Samba Bank Limited and now Telenor Microfinance Bank which depicted its aggressive approach towards the expansion of its business through the acquisition of shares in the bank. However, the bank is also facing competition with different banks including MCB Bank and Askari Bank, which are also planning to acquire shares of the same banks and do due diligence exercises on the permission of the banking regulator.

The bank is apparently involved in another battle against peer banks besides a consistent struggle of high profitability and expansion of the network. In spite of different banks, UBL gained experience in the microfinance sector. It also owns 29.7 percent shareholding in the leading microfinance bank, Khushhali Microfinance Bank.

The bank has maintained exceptional profitability in the three quarters of 2021 with a profit of Rs. 21 billion showing a 41 percent increase from the last year. The bank operates 1,344 branches inside Pakistan including 114 Islamic Banking branches and 2 branches in Export Processing Zones. It also operates 11 branches outside Pakistan.