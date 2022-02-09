Govt Likely to Announce Four New Allowances for Army

The government is mulling over a proposal for the provision of four allowances for the civil armed forces, including the Zarb-e-Azb allowance, a Special Allowance for running basic pay, Ration Allowance, and a Merger of Adhoc Relief Allowance.

Advertisement

Official sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Interior will forward a summary to the Finance Division for the increase/merger of these allowances.

ALSO READ Parliamentary Panel Okays Federal Govt Properties Management Authority Bill

According to the source, the Ministry of Interior had asked all the concerned Director Generals and Inspector Generals to provide the Civil Armed Forces the financial implications of the payment of 10 percent Zarb-e-Azb Allowance, 15 percent Special Allowance for running basic pay, Ration Allowance at the rate of Rs. 500 per month, and the merger of 50 percent Adhoc Relief Allowance 2009.

Prime Minister Imran Khan notably announced an increase of 15 percent in the salaries of the troops of the Frontier Constabulary and the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior has written letters to the Inspector General (IG) of the Frontier Corps KP North & South, the IG of the Frontier Corps Balochistan North & South, the Director Generals of the Rangers Sindh & Punjab, the Director General of the Coast Guards Karachi, the Director General of the Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, Gilgit, and the Commandant Frontier Constabulary for the provision of information about the Pay Allowances of the Civil Armed Forces.

The letter read: “I am directed to refer HQs Frontier Corps KP (North), Peshawar letter No.504/109/Pay/X/F dated 28 January 2022, HQs Frontier Corps KP (South) letter No.201/17/03/F dated 27 January 2022, HQs Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) letter No.108-35/48/F1 dated 28° January 2022, HQs Frontier Constabulary letter No.1566/Budget dated 31st January 2022, HQs Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) letter No. CAS-PRS/PS/3829 dated 31st January 2022, HQs Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) letter No.2601/Accts/305/2022 dated 28th January 2022, DG(CGY3525/1163/Accts dated 27th January 2022, and HQs Gilgit Baltistan Scouts letter No.0360/1581/Accts dated 27th January 2022 on the subject cited above and to request to furnish financial implication per annum of all ranks of Civil Armed Forces of the following

Merger of 50% Adhoc Relief Allowance 2009. 10% Zarb-e-Azb Allowance. 15% Special Allowance on running basic pay. Ration allowance @ Rs.500/per month”.